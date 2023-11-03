For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bonfire Night is fast approaching and, providing Storm Ciarán lets up, our weekend is set to be filled with fizzles, pops and loud bangs as displays take place across the UK.

To mark the holiday, we wanted to know if you felt it was time to ban displays altogether, prevent individuals from purchasing fireworks or leave legislations as it currently is.

Independent readers mostly agreed that individuals should be banned from buying fireworks, with many dubbing them “boring”, “loud” and “annoying”.

While some argued that private displays were the way forward, others said lasers and drone shows were a sufficient replacement for catherine wheels, firecrackers and rockets.

Mostly readers were concerned about animal welfare around Bonfire Night - but a handful were also worried about the precedent a full ban on fireworks would set in terms of personal freedoms.

Here’s what they had to say:

‘In other countries they are not allowed for private purchase’

I no longer live in the UK but I remember every back garden had fireworks regardless of animals or neighbours. Yes I dont think they should be sold to individuals

In two other countries I have lived they are not allowed for private purchase but there is a huge national display and towns and villages put on their own. This is much safer for everyone and the whole town can enjoy together.

PS: of course I am not thinking of 5th November but national celebrations and new year

Cassipods

‘Fireworks should be banned for sale to the public’

Fireworks are so big and too noisy these days. They used to be pretty but now it’s about how much noise they can make. Also fireworks used by kids in an anti-social way are more widespread nowadays. I feel sorry for the fire brigade who get attacked by scumbags when putting out random bonfires. Fireworks should be banned for sale to the public and only organised events should be allowed.

PuddyPaws

‘A lot of people enjoy fireworks and there must be a way to allow them to do so’

Like so many things there is no absolute right or wrong here. Hornsea are having a display with quieter (not silent) fireworks and that could be a way forward. I have fond memories of fireworks in our garden when I was younger but I suspect public displays are safer.

Maybe the types of fireworks sold to the public could be limited, especially not selling the small noisy ones that anti-social youths love to use in the streets. If quieter fireworks are successful then the RSPCA ideas may not be as necessary. A lot of people enjoy fireworks and there must be a way to allow them to do so without causing too many problems for pets, other animals and sensitive people. Just banning something that someone doesn’t like shouldn’t be a way forward.

NothingIsSimple

‘Fireworks are boring’

Fireworks are boring, I don’t understand the excitement. Around the time of celebrations we hear them for weeks, before and after. It becomes a real nuisance and scare all animals needlessly.

Perhaps people can enjoy virtual fireworks in the future by wearing their 3D headsets. They can turn up the volume on their headsets as much as they like.

Kam

‘Regulation that removes personal freedoms should always be avoided’

Regulation that impinges, unreasonably, or removes personal freedoms should always be avoided.

Regulation should only ever guide safe and considerate enjoyment/use.

My dog hated thunder and fireworks, but that is no reason to ban fireworks. I just put music on that muted/drowned most of them out, and he was fine.

Sadly, the loudest calls for bans usually come from people who expect their freedoms to be protected and maintained. In a free society, we tolerate others enjoyment, even if they conflict with our own.

Colin

‘Laser and drone shows can provide all the “ooh” and “ahh” without all the harm’

Fireworks pose grave threats for wildlife. In addition to the risk of starting wildfires, in areas where fireworks have been set off, surfaces and groundwater frequently become contaminated with perchlorate—a carcinogen common in explosives. Animals can ingest or be injured by the unexploded shells, pieces of plastic, and other debris left behind. And during loud displays, startled deer and other animals frequently run into roadways and birds flee their nests. After one fireworks show in Arkansas, the bodies of about 5,000 red-winged blackbirds began raining from the sky. The birds had taken off in panicked flight and, due to their poor night vision, had crashed into houses, signs, and other obstacles, causing blunt-force trauma and death. Last New Year’s Eve, people set off fireworks in Rome, Italy, despite the city’s ban, resulting in hundreds of dead birds covering city streets. The International Organization for the Protection of Animals surmised that in addition to dying from in-flight collisions, many of the frightened animals had suffered heart attacks. Other birds have died after choking on the thick plumes of chemical-laden smoke. Laser and drone shows can provide all the “ooh” and “ahh” without all the harm.

FashionFan

‘They’re loud, annoying, and repetitious’

Fireworks frighten animals. It’s a legitimate fear, as wildlife can be injured or killed by debris, fire, and poisonous materials. Meanwhile, fireworks bore human beings. They’re loud, annoying, and repetitious. A night out with friends and family to see the fireworks *is* a great time- not because of the fireworks, though, but because it’s a night out with friends and family. So while we’re out, let’s work on better forms of entertainment.

RonnieD

‘People will turn to more dangerous ways’

The problem with an outright ban is, as is seen with other complete bans, that people will turn to other more dangerous ways. It is not difficult to get hold of the ingredients to make your own fireworks which would be of uncertain strength and stability. On top of this there would certainly be a lucrative smuggling trade to bring in fireworks from other countries.

There is a need for more stringent control of the use of fireworks and of their strength but for the reasons above I don’t think that an outright ban would be a good thing.

praha7

‘Boring broke Britain, what a dump’

No. In fact the rules need to be loosened so we can go back to having proper back-garden firework parties.

But no it won’t happen, the world has moved on and fireworks, like glitter and tinsel at Christmas, have joined the long list of things that people now stare down at through their pinched noses. Boring broke Britain, what a dump.

ConanTheBrightonian

‘Dogs cowering in fear’

I didn’t give fireworks much though until four years ago when our two doggos came into our lives.

Like many people I have fond memories of seeing off backyard fireworks on the 5th as a child with my family. We had cats, they must have been upset by the noise, but I was a child and wasn’t aware.

Now, having watched my otherwise outgoing dogs cowering in fear last evening from Halloween fireworks celebrations near me in my local park, I have changed my mind.

wombat1969

‘They should have been banned years ago’

I think all fireworks should be banned. ‘Strict rules’?! That doesnt apply where I live. They are going off all year round and in the early hours. They should have been banned years ago. Putting these things in the hands of yobs is madness!

BusyLiz

‘A shame to ban all fireworks and displays’

I would support a ban on the very loud and very noisy fireworks.

I do feel though it would be a shame to ban all fireworks and displays.

I have fond memories of Bonfire Night when I was a small child. A small bonfire, some fireworks that dad bought on his way home from work, put in a shoe box and tied to his bike (whatever would health and safety say!) and a home made Guy in our back garden was quite sufficient.

As for remembering why we have Bonfire Night, bring back Guy Fawkes, all is forgiven!

Wassername

‘Banning them would be a responsible move’

Ban their commercial sale and have only organised professional displays.

Many animals and pets suffer greatly when fireworks are going off, especially loud ones.

Many people living with certain health issues are impacted badly by fireworks.

They leave lots of litter lying around, especially rockets.

They can end up setting fire to things including houses, especially rockets.

Irresponsible use, letting them off over many days not just 5th November and in the early hours. Some people fire them at buildings, vehicles, cyclists, people, and animals.

Too many issues with them. Banning them would be a responsible move.

ELK

‘Many more animals are killed by motorists’

I love fireworks. I do however understand that pets are frightened by them. Animals’ lives though are not often in immediate danger unless there is a bonfire. Many more animals are killed by motorists every minute but the banning of cars on these grounds would be a ridiculous idea. Many more animals are killed by loss of habitat and pollution.

Blackstar1

‘Fireworks are for children and drunk men’

I’ve always thought fireworks are for children and drunk men, but if you like them? Then you like them.

As for pets, there’s a three hour video of random firework displays on YouTube, if you play that to your pets, slowly increasing the volume, your pet will get used to the bangs and screeches. Do this in the run up to bonfire night and Diwali and your pet will be fine.

MarqueeSmith

‘Too many accidents’

With the rise in drone displays and silent fireworks it would be better for organised displays to use these instead. Especially for animals. As for fireworks at home, who can afford these anyway? There have been too many accidents too.

Vicki

Some of the questions and answers have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article.

