It's Bonfire Night this weekend and firework displays are set to take place up and down the UK.

Although many enjoy the spectacle of sparklers, catherine wheels and firecrackers, the noise can be distressing for those with PTSD, dementia and many who simply don't want to “remember, remember, the fifth of November”.

Pet owners will also be anxious at the thought of hearing bangs ring out well into the small hours, with their animals left cowering in fear at the sudden and incomprehensible bright flashes of light blazing at their windows.

There are strict rules about where and when you can let off fireworks - but some think that isn't enough and believe the explosives should be banned altogether.

The RSPCA want to see fireworks regulations changed to protect pets, wildlife and farm animals. The charity wants to see fireworks prohibited near horses’ habitats, sensitive wildlife areas, farms, animal centres and zoos - as well as introducing a maximum volume limit.

It also says fireworks should only be sold and let off for Bonfire Night specifically from October 29 to November 5, with similar time limitations for other traditional dates.

We want to know if you enjoy Bonfire Night - or does the event cause you to worry?

Do fireworks frighten your pets or loved ones? And do you think measures suggested by the RSPCA are reasonable, or should private displays be outright banned?

If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

