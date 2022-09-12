Dozens of migrants brought ashore at Dover by Border Force
Since the start of September, 2,917 people have made the crossing in small boats.
Dozens of migrants have been brought ashore by a Border Force vessel as a further 253 people were confirmed to have crossed the English Channel in a 24-hour period.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said there were a total of eight boats intercepted as they crossed to the UK on Sunday.
More people were photographed arriving on the Border Force boat as it arrived in Dover, Kent, on Monday.
The pictures showed those on board wearing life vests and face masks as they were brought to the mainland.
The MoD figures show that up to Sunday, 27,960 people had crossed to the UK since the start of the year, fewer than 600 short of the number of arrivals for the whole of 2021, which totalled 28,526.
Since the start of September, 2,917 people have made the crossing in small boats, while the highest number recorded in a single day stands at 1,295, which happened on August 22.
