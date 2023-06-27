Johnson’s ‘clear breach’ of the rules shows urgent need for reform – watchdog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson’s “clear and unambiguous breach” of the rules over his Daily Mail column shows the urgent need to reform the “good chaps” approach to post-ministerial jobs, the Government has been warned.

Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) chair Lord Eric Pickles wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden with his concerns on Tuesday.

The Conservative peer said Mr Johnson’s case was a “further illustration of how out of date” the rules were, saying there must be sanctions for breaches.

“What action to take in relation to this breach is a matter for the Government,” he wrote.

“I suggest that you take into consideration the low-risk nature of the appointment itself, and the need to reform the system to deal with roles in proportion to the risks posed.”

Acoba quickly accused Mr Johnson of breaching the ministerial rules when news of his appointment as a regular columnist for the paper was announced on June 16.