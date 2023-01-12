What the papers say – January 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The papers look at the Tory party, the cost-of-living crisis and industrial disputes.

The Daily Mirror and The Independent report on new allegations regarding partygate, including that former PM Boris Johnson joked that the Conservatives were the most “unsocially distanced” party.

The Daily Express reports the cost-of-living crisis will ruin retirement plans for millions of Brits, while The Daily Telegraph says 750,000 home owners could default on mortgages.

Ministers are being asked to stop forced installations of prepayment meters after a report found that 3.2 million people were left without energy and heating last year, according to The Guardian.

The i leads on new research into long Covid.

A report on the front page of The Times suggests people on disability payments will be able to keep the benefits after returning to work.

The Sun and the Daily Star keep with the royals following the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography, Spare.

The Daily Mail writes that pregnant women and new mothers are being “abandoned” by the NHS.

RMT leader Mick Lynch is on the front page of Metro with comments he will never agree to driver-only trains in return for a pay deal.

And a cyber attack on the Royal Mail is front page of the Financial Times.