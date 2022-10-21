Rishi Sunak ‘wins enough support to progress in Tory leadership campaign’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is believed to have become the first Tory leadership candidate to have amassed sufficient support to make it to the ballot of Conservative colleagues.

The former chancellor’s supporters said on Friday night he had received nominations from 100 Tory MPs to pass the threshold required way ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Boris Johnson was lagging behind, though like Mr Sunak has not formally declared – unlike Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt who became the first to confirm her candidacy.

But Mr Johnson has told allies he is “up for it” and would fly back from his holiday in the Dominican Republic to enter the race.