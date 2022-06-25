Boris Johnson says there is no ‘immediate cause for concern’ over coronavirus
The Prime Minister suggested older people should consider a fourth jab.
Boris Johnson said he has not been considering coronavirus “for a while” despite cases rising across the UK.
The Prime Minister said he does not believe there is “immediate cause for concern”, as infections rise in all four nations of the UK.
A total of 1.7 million people are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The increase is likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
The Prime Minister said: “I think older people definitely should get their fourth jab.
“Look at the advice from the NHS.
“To be absolutely frank, I haven’t looked at it for a while.
“I do know that cases are up.
“I don’t believe there’s an immediate cause for concern, but people should just look at the NHS guidance and particularly for older people I would imagine that the answer is to get a fourth jab.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.