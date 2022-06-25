Boris Johnson says there is no ‘immediate cause for concern’ over coronavirus

Boris Johnson said he has not been considering coronavirus “for a while” despite cases rising across the UK.

The Prime Minister said he does not believe there is “immediate cause for concern”, as infections rise in all four nations of the UK.

A total of 1.7 million people are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The increase is likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

The Prime Minister said: “I think older people definitely should get their fourth jab.

“Look at the advice from the NHS.

“To be absolutely frank, I haven’t looked at it for a while.

“I do know that cases are up.

“I don’t believe there’s an immediate cause for concern, but people should just look at the NHS guidance and particularly for older people I would imagine that the answer is to get a fourth jab.”