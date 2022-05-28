What the papers say – May 28
A harrowing account from the front lines in Ukraine features among the stories on Saturday’s front pages.
The nation’s papers are led by the Prime Minister announcing changes to the ministerial code which his rivals said watered down punishments for ministers.
The Guardian and The Independent report ministers will now not automatically lose their jobs if they breach the standards code, with Labour accusing Boris Johnson of trying “to save his own skin”.
Meanwhile, the i Weekend leads with modelling finding the Tories would win only three of 88 key battleground seats at the next general election.
The Daily Mail says the Queen is to extend an “olive branch” to Harry and Meghan during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, while the Daily Mirror reports Charles, William and George will be front and centre for the celebrations.
The Daily Telegraph leads with Ben Grant, son of Conservative MP Helen Grant, recounting how he helped a fellow British volunteer fighter in Ukraine escape Russian fire after his leg was blown up by a mine.
Teachers have been told they do not need to “accommodate children who want to change gender”, according to The Times.
The Daily Express and Daily Star lead with “holiday hell” for half-term travellers.
FTWeekend says accounting firm EY is considering a “public listing or partial sale of its global advisory business”.
And The Sun continues with its coverage of Andy Carroll’s “raucous stag do”.
