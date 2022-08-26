Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 26

The papers are led by Britain’s energy crisis.

PA Reporter
Friday 26 August 2022 04:21
What the papers say – August 26 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 26 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

The hike in energy bills and the Tory party’s response dominates the front pages.

The i leads on the record hike in energy prices, while The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times lead on promises for help from the Tory leadership contenders.

Recommended

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Liz Truss is weighing up triggering Article 16 if she’s made PM, and The Sun reports whoever wins the leadership contest will be appointed by the Queen at Balmoral.

A plea from the family of killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express says the cost of Britain’s “broken” asylum system has surged.

The Guardian and The Independent print calls for special exam conditions to be extended next year after GSCE results prompted concern.

Metro leads on a confrontation of Health Secretary Steve Barclay by a passer-by.

Recommended

And the Daily Star says a mission to Uranus could see 15-year-olds take the two billion mile trip.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in