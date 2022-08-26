What the papers say – August 26

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The hike in energy bills and the Tory party’s response dominates the front pages.

The i leads on the record hike in energy prices, while The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times lead on promises for help from the Tory leadership contenders.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Liz Truss is weighing up triggering Article 16 if she’s made PM, and The Sun reports whoever wins the leadership contest will be appointed by the Queen at Balmoral.

A plea from the family of killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express says the cost of Britain’s “broken” asylum system has surged.

The Guardian and The Independent print calls for special exam conditions to be extended next year after GSCE results prompted concern.

Metro leads on a confrontation of Health Secretary Steve Barclay by a passer-by.

And the Daily Star says a mission to Uranus could see 15-year-olds take the two billion mile trip.