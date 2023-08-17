Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 17

The Lionesses advancing into Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final dominates Britain’s papers.

PA Reporter
Thursday 17 August 2023 01:29
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The nation’s papers are covered by the Lionesses’ roaring 3-1 victory against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final.

The Mirror, Metro and The Independent all feature the Lionesses, who will play Spain in the final  of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Recommended

The Daily Express asks whether the Lionesses can end the nation’s 57-year World Cup drought, while the i called the team “Wonder women”.

And the Daily Star leads with the Lionesses, who are “dreaming of 66”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says Rishi Sunak will stand by the pension triple lock despite “surging costs”.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report on the theft of priceless gemstones and jewellery from the British Museum.

Recommended

And continuing inflation concerns is keeping pressure on the Bank of England to keep interest rates high, according to the Financial Times.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in