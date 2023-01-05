What the papers say – January 5

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many of Thursday’s front pages lead with Rishi Sunak’s pledge to fix the NHS.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mail, the Daily Star, The Times, the Financial Times and The Independent all carry the PM’s plan to restore Britain and its health sector.

The i adds that the NHS has been forced to send patients to hotels to ease bed blocking.

The Daily Mirror covers the crisis with a story about a father who died waiting for an ambulance on Christmas Eve after three 999 calls, with his daughter blaming the Government and not NHS staff.

Meanwhile The Guardian reports the Government has accused a company linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone of supplying defective gowns that could have compromised the safety of patients had they been used in the NHS.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph splash has Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s vow to voters not to “get its big government chequebook out again” if it wins the next election.

And The Sun features a story about a pregnant woman who gave birth on Christmas Day while dressed as the Virgin Mary.