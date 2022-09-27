Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder

Labour’s plans would see home ownership return to levels last seen in 2003.

Christopher McKeon
Tuesday 27 September 2022 16:31
Labour wants to increase home ownership to 2003 levels (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour wants to increase home ownership to 2003 levels (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to make owning a home a reality for another 1.5 million households, branding Labour “the party of home ownership in Britain today”.

The Labour leader said he wanted to see 70% of households own their own homes and appeared to back more housebuilding in his speech to the Labour Party conference on Tuesday.

After years of rising home ownership, he warned that “under the Tories, the dream of owning your own home is slipping away for too many”.

Reaching 70% home ownership would mean an increase from 65% today and a return to levels last seen in 2003.

Sir Keir said: “My message is this: if you’re grafting every hour to buy your own home, Labour is on your side. Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today.”

Recommended

Although the Labour leader did not detail specific policies, he suggested Labour would look to reform the planning system to increase housebuilding, saying: “If you keep inflating demand without increasing supply, house prices will only rise.”

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer makes his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

He said: “We will set a new target – 70% home ownership – and we will meet it with a new set of political choices, a Labour set of political choices.

“No more buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners getting in first. We will back working people’s aspiration, help first-time buyers onto the ladder with a new mortgage guarantee scheme, reform planning so speculators can’t stop communities getting shovels in the ground.”

The party has also pledged to increase stamp duty for foreign buyers to prevent overseas investors buying up property and pricing out British households.

Sir Keir’s proposal were welcomed by the National Association of Property Buyers, which represents companies in the quick house buying industry and warned prior to Tuesday’s speech that house prices were already rising again following the cut in stamp duty announced on Friday.

NAPB spokesperson Jonathan Rolande said: “We support Labour’s pledging to build more property and their idea to give first time buyers first refusal on new builds in their area is a pledge that’s bound to be popular.

“The fact overseas buyers will also face a further increase in stamp duty will help level the playing field for local owner occupiers.

“Both of these pledges will be popular with voters fed up with being priced out of homes in their area as they just cannot compete with buy to let or foreign buyers.”

Recommended

He added: “However, there is still a chronic shortage of property being built – something that will need to be addressed to truly solve the crisis.

“Mr Starmer must also consider whether housebuilders will be quite as enthusiastic – the consequence of reducing the number of potential buyers will suppress prices and dent their profits.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in