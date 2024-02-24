A squad of six Ukrainian soldiers slowly but confidently approaches a seemingly abandoned house. Inside there may well be Russians, men who have invaded their country with the utmost savagery for the past two years. The Ukrainians are not minded to show them any mercy, and they know that they will need to go in hard and fast.

With a silent signal from their leader, they enter the building. Far from bursting in, screaming and yelling like something from a hackneyed war film, the soldiers infiltrate silently and gracefully.

Like ballet dancers, they glide into well-rehearsed positions that will give them the greatest chance of neutralising their enemy but also prevent themselves from being killed.