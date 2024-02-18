Three big lessons from two years of war in Ukraine

Two years of bloody war in Ukraine have seen more than half a million soldiers killed or wounded, more than six million Ukrainians flee the country, and yet a front line which has scarcely moved for a year now.

Looking ahead, there will be decisions to be made on everything from the next Western weapon systems to provide Ukraine, to whether Kyiv adopts a more defensive strategy, but there are three key lessons and indicators for the future that hint where the war could go next…