IN FOCUS

Zelenksy appoints a new commander-in-chief – but will it help the war against Russia?

Sacking his trusted commander could complicate a new wave of mobilisation that is about to start, says Orysia Lutsevych

Saturday 10 February 2024 06:00
<p>Zelensky with his new commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrksy (right) </p>

Zelensky with his new commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrksy (right)

(AP)

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is rapidly approaching its second anniversary – and the war is not going according to plan for either side.

In a major reset that Volodymyr Zelensky believes can change the trajectory of the conflict, he has sacked his commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhny. After a series of disagreements, the president has called for a “united approach across the whole front line and a new vision for the war, mobilisation and recruitment”.

It is a herculean task for his new chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, previously commander of ground forces, given the reality of the current phase of the war.

