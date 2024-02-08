For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced his armed forces chief as part of a major shake up of the country’s military leadership as the country fights Russia’s invasion.

The move, which comes after weeks of speculation after Mr Zelensky and General Valery Zaluzhny clashed over strategy on the frontline. It maeks the most serious change in Ukraine’s top military brass since Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

General Zaluzhny has been replaced by Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of Ukraine’s land forces.

In a post on social media, Mr Zelenskyy said he thanked General Zaluzhny for his two years of service as commander-in-chief and discussed possible replacements for the top military job. “The time for such a renewal is now,” Mr Zelensky said.

“I proposed to General Zaluzhnyi to remain part of the team,” he added.

Speculation over General Zaluzhny’s dismissial reached its height in the last 10 days, since a meeting lasrt week when Mr Zelensky is said to have asked the army chief to resign, which General Zaluzhny declined to do. Mr Zelensky’s desire to replace his top army commander was clear, but there were suggestions he may be having trouble getting someone to take over from General Zaluzhny, who is extremely popular with both rank-and-file soliders and the public.

General Zaluzhny, in a Telegram message, did not announce he had stepped down but said he accepted that "everyone must change and adapt to new realities" and agreed that there is a "need to change approaches and strategy" in the war.

The country's defence minister, Rustem Umerov, said in a statement: "[General Zaluzhny] had one of the most difficult tasks - to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Great War with Russia.

"But war does not remain the same. War changes and demands change. Battles 2022, 2023 and 2024 are three different realities. 2024 will bring new changes, for which we must be ready. New approaches, new strategies are needed,” he added.

"Today, a decision was made on the need to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine... I am sincerely grateful to [General Zaluzhny] for all his achievements and victories."

More follows...