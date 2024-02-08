Ukraine-Russia war – live: North Korean missile debris found in Kharkiv after deadly attack, says official
At least five people were killed by Russian attacks across Ukraine, while a further 50 were injured
Two of the five missiles fired at Ukraine's second largest city on Wednesday morning were provided by North Korea, a local official has said.
Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the Kharkiv region police, said they had found the remnants of two North Korean HWASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles.
"Metal fragments of ballistic missiles were collected by explosives on the territory of the industrial zone,” he said. “The preliminary conclusions of specialists are that they are North Korean HWASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles.”
The United States, Ukraine and six allies have previously accused Russia of using North Korean ballistic missiles and launchers supplied by Pyongyang in aerial attacks against Ukraine, in violation of United Nations sanctions.
Russia fired cruise and ballistic missiles and Iranian Shahed-type drones at six regions across Ukraine, including Kharkiv in the northeast, on Wednesday morning, killing at least five civilians and wounding almost 50 others, including a pregnant woman.
Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv Oblast, said nearly two dozens settlements in the region were hit by the Russian attacks in the early hours of Wednesday.
Refugees going back to Ukraine and people pulling own teeth out amid NHS shortages, minister says
Patients are pulling their teeth out and Ukrainian refugees are flying back to the war-torn country for appointments amid a lack of NHS dentistry services, Wes Streeting has said.
It comes after a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl and her mother flew to Poland and took a 15-hour bus across Ukraine for dental treatment because the NHS waiting list was so long.
A British Dental Association survey of 500 UK dentists found that “DIY” dentistry is “rampant” - 82 per cent of respondents said they have treated patients who have taken matters into their own hands since lockdown.
The BDA said “DIY dentistry” could be any form of DIY dental care, from a simple filling kit to an attempt at extraction.
Labour peer claims peace deal with Moscow would be ‘cheaper for all'
Seeking to strike a peace deal with Moscow and end the war in Ukraine would be “cheaper for all”, a Labour peer has told the House of Lords.
Former MP Lord Campbell-Savours made the call as the two-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine approaches.
Foreign minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon responded to the Labour peer by noting that it was the Kremlin which was the aggressor and that Mr Putin had it in his power to end the war now.
The Labour frontbench also made clear it backed the UK government’s stance.
