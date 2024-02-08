✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

Two of the five missiles fired at Ukraine's second largest city on Wednesday morning were provided by North Korea, a local official has said.

Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the Kharkiv region police, said they had found the remnants of two North Korean HWASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles.

"Metal fragments of ballistic missiles were collected by explosives on the territory of the industrial zone,” he said. “The preliminary conclusions of specialists are that they are North Korean HWASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles.”

The United States, Ukraine and six allies have previously accused Russia of using North Korean ballistic missiles and launchers supplied by Pyongyang in aerial attacks against Ukraine, in violation of United Nations sanctions.

Russia fired cruise and ballistic missiles and Iranian Shahed-type drones at six regions across Ukraine, including Kharkiv in the northeast, on Wednesday morning, killing at least five civilians and wounding almost 50 others, including a pregnant woman.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv Oblast, said nearly two dozens settlements in the region were hit by the Russian attacks in the early hours of Wednesday.