Ukraine-Russia war – live: Army chief Zaluzhny sacked by Zelensky in major military shake-up
Ukrainian troops shot down the Russian aircraft in eastern Ukraine near the city of Avdiivka, Kyiv claimed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked army chief Valeriy Zaluzhny and replaced him with Oleksandr Syrsky.
It follows days of speculation that Zelensky was considering dismissing Zaluzhny, who is seen by many Ukrainians as a national hero for overseeing the war effort since February 2022.
“We discussed what renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need. We also discussed who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for this renewal is now,” Zelensky’s statement said on Telegram.
In other developments, Ukrainian troops have shot down a Russian attack helicopter in eastern Ukraine near the city of Avdiivka as soldiers step up street fighting, Kyiv claimed.
Troops used a portable anti-aircraft missile to take down the Ka-52 Alligator aircraft, according to commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.
Meanwhile, Russian forces launched the second largest combined drone and missile strike on Ukraine this year with around 64 munitions hitting the country, according to a US think tank.
The assault included 20 Shahed 136/131 drones; 29 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles; four Kh-22 cruise missiles; three Kalibr cruise missiles; three Iskander-M ballistic missiles; and five S-300 surface-to-air missiles.
Zelensky says he is preparing reset of senior Ukrainian leadership
President Zelensky’s latest comments hint at the truth in claims he is preparing to fire Ukraine’s military commander General Valery Zaluzhny
Norway must brace for conflict with Russia amid Sweden and Finland’s Nato bids, warns defence minister
Finland became the 31st member to join the North Atlantic bloc in April last year
Turkish war drone factory to open in Ukraine with plans to supply to 30 countries
Baykar has signed export deals for its TB2 drone with 30 countries
Wagner commander who fled from Russia to Norway begs for asylum
Andrei Medvedev described running as Russian guards shot at him
Patients travelling to Ukraine and pulling own teeth out amid NHS shortages, shadow health minister says
Patients are pulling their teeth out and Ukrainian refugees are flying back to the war-torn country for appointments amid a lack of NHS dentistry services, Wes Streeting has said. It comes after a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl and her mother flew to Poland and took a 15-hour bus across Ukraine for dental treatment because the NHS waiting list was so long. A British Dental Association survey of 500 UK dentists found that “DIY” dentistry is “rampant” - 82 per cent of respondents said they have treated patients who have taken matters into their own hands since lockdown. The BDA said “DIY dentistry” could be any form of DIY dental care, from a simple filling kit to an attempt at extraction.
Ukraine launches new branch of armed forces dedicated exclusively to drones
Ukraine has ‘truly changed security situation in Black Sea with help of drones’, says Zelensky
How IKEA is trying to stop Russian copycats during Putin’s war
Brands are being imitated across Russia, from KFC to Starbucks
In a separate statement, Zaluzhny said he had an “important and serious conversation” with Zelensky and that a decision had been made to change battlefield tactics and strategy.
“The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to new realities as well. To win together too,” his statement said on Telegram messenger.
Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has led Ukraine’s ground forces since 2019, was promoted to commander of the armed forces on Thursday as the war with Russia nears its third year.
Britain extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine for another five years
Extended deal applicable on almost all goods, according to the British government
Who is Boris Nadezhdin? The Russian presidential challenger banned from running against Putin
Boris Nadezhdin, 60, says he doesn’t know why the Kremlin have not arrested him yet for opposing Vladimir Putin
