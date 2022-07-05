Eilish McColgan to debut at London Marathon 26 years after mother’s win

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 05 July 2022 01:51
Scottish distance runner Eilish McColgan will debut at the London Marathon this year, 26 years after her mother, Liz McColgan, won the race (Adam Davy/PA)
Scottish distance runner Eilish McColgan will debut at the London Marathon this year, 26 years after her mother, Liz McColgan, won the race.

In recent years, McColgan has set new British records for the five kilometre, 10 kilometre and 10 mile races, creating anticipation for her first competitive marathon.

She will be up against world record holder Brigid Kosgei, defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei and British number one Charlotte Purdue in the elite women’s field on October 2.

McColgan said she has been preparing for years.

I don’t actually remember the race myself, but I’ve seen the finish many times down the years. I’m now looking forward to experiencing it for myself

Eilish McColgan

“I’ve been looking forward and planning the step up to the marathon distance over the past number of years and this year’s London Marathon comes at the perfect time after a busy summer on the track.

“Obviously, the London Marathon holds a very special place in the heart of my family with my mum’s win in 1996.

“I don’t actually remember the race myself, but I’ve seen the finish many times down the years. I’m now looking forward to experiencing it for myself.”

