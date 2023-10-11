Jump to content

British citizen missing after attack in Israel confirmed dead

Jake Marlowe had not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning.

Ted Hennessey
Wednesday 11 October 2023 17:13
A demonstrator waves the flag of Israel (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
A British citizen believed to be missing after Hamas attacks in Israel has been confirmed as dead by the Israeli Embassy in London.

Jake Marlowe had not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning when he was providing security for a music event in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

On Wednesday afternoon, the embassy told the PA news agency: “UK national Jake Marlowe, now confirmed dead in southern Israel. Repatriation plans being put in place.”

His mother Lisa wrote on Facebook that she and her family were “heartbroken” after hearing the “crushing news”.

The former pupil at the JFS School in Kenton, north London, reportedly moved to Israel two years ago.

Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

Briton Nathanel Young, 20, was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas’s attack.

He had attended the same school as Mr Marlowe.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.

