What the papers say – May 22

The death of a British man on a flight to London features among a variety of stories on Wednesday’s front pages.

The death of a British grandfather on board a Singapore Airlines Boeing jet, which plunged 7,000ft in six-minutes has taken the front page of the Daily Mail, the Daily Express, the Metro and the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a report of an MP who has detailed his life after losing both arms and legs after contracting sepsis.

A British man accused by China of being a spy has been found dead in Berkshire, writes the i.

The Times leads on police being told to make “fewer arrests” to help deal with prison overcrowding.

The Independent focuses on Communities Secretary Michael Gove who unveiled plans to make “make marchers pay” for pro-Palestine protests in city centres.

The Guardian splashes on a 39% increase in type two diabetes for people over 40.

Indian mining group Adani has been suspected of fraud by selling “low-grade coal in India as cleaner fuel”, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Star leads with a piece on the unfair blame rats have apparently copped for causing the black plague.