Sophie and Edward to meet British troops on visit to Cyprus

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be greeted by the president of Cyprus and also travel to the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

Laura Elston
Thursday 16 June 2022 11:54
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia next week (Charles McQuillan/PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia next week (Charles McQuillan/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are to visit Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia next week.

Edward and Sophie’s official three-day trip aims to celebrate the ties of friendship between the UK and the Mediterranean island, and show support for British armed forces based overseas.

The couple will meet President Nicos Anastasiades and First Lady Andri Anastasiades and attend a reception to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and his wife, Andri Anastasiades, during an audience with the Queen in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

They will also hear about the UK’s contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and visit the UN Buffer Zone to learn about the wider UN mission in Cyprus.

Recommended

Sophie, a champion of the UN’s women, peace and security agenda, will meet a diverse range of women and young people from across Cyprus, including Cypriot members of the Women Mediators Across the Commonwealth network.

The Countess of Wessex, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Edward will meet students working towards their Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

The couple will also gather with UK services personnel and their families who are stationed at the Akrotiri and Dhekelia military bases – which form a British Overseas Territory.

Edward and Sophie’s trip will take place from June 20-22.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in