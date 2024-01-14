Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four injured after gunshots fired in Brixton, south London

Police were called to the scene on Coldharbour Lane just after 5am on Sunday to reports of a fight and gunshots fired, the Metropolitan Police said.

Luke O'Reilly
Sunday 14 January 2024 12:00
Police were called to the scene on Coldharbour Lane just after 5am on Sunday to reports of a fight and gunshots fired, the Metropolitan Police said (PA)
Police were called to the scene on Coldharbour Lane just after 5am on Sunday to reports of a fight and gunshots fired, the Metropolitan Police said (PA)
(PA Archive)

Four people have been injured after gunshots were fired in Brixton, south London.

Police were called to the scene on Coldharbour Lane just after 5am on Sunday to reports of a fight and gunshots fired, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers found a woman suffering gunshot injuries, who was taken to hospital.

Three men self-presented at hospital, one with gunshot wounds, one who had been stabbed, and one who had been assaulted.

None of the men’s injuries are believed to be life threatening, the force added.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 referencing 1167/14jan.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in