Four injured after gunshots fired in Brixton, south London

Four people have been injured after gunshots were fired in Brixton, south London.

Police were called to the scene on Coldharbour Lane just after 5am on Sunday to reports of a fight and gunshots fired, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers found a woman suffering gunshot injuries, who was taken to hospital.

Three men self-presented at hospital, one with gunshot wounds, one who had been stabbed, and one who had been assaulted.

None of the men’s injuries are believed to be life threatening, the force added.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 referencing 1167/14jan.