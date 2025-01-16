Reward and fresh appeal for information over murder of James Akinwande in 1994

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death after leaving a nightclub 31 years ago have spoken of their “indescribable” pain and need for justice as a £20,000 reward was offered for help to solve his murder.

James Akinwande, 18, was chased, beaten and stabbed by a large group of men after leaving the Vox nightclub in Brighton Terrace, Brixton, south London, at about 4.45am on January 16 1994.

His sister, Victoria Tawiah, speaking on the anniversary of his death on Thursday, said: “The pain we all felt and still feel is indescribable. Our lives have never been the same again.

“Since his murder, we have all been left with a profound sense of emptiness, consumed with thoughts of him and the grief of his loss.”

Detectives “are still actively searching for the group of young men involved in this horrific attack”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The reward is for information that leads to the successful charge and conviction of the person or people responsible.

There had been fights during the music event that night, prompting Mr Akinwande and his friends to go home early.

He was singled out from his friends outside Boots The Chemist in Brixton Road and was chased and attacked.

Mr Akinwande managed to escape the group after getting loose from his jacket and ran towards a parked police van.

He collapsed and was given first aid by the officers before the ambulance arrived, but later died at King’s College Hospital due to stab wounds to his chest and left arm.

The distinctive Fila jacket he was wearing was stolen on the night of the attack and is still missing.

It was half red and half dark blue with the logo on the back.

Ms Tawiah, in a statement on behalf of the family, said: “The devastation caused by his murder has left our mother so heartbroken she is unable to visit his grave.”

She also remembered her “loving, caring, kind and funny” brother who was a good dancer and was studying mechanical engineering at college.

She added: “As a family not only do we grieve his loss, we grieve for the future he should have had.

“My brother was robbed of getting married, becoming a father and so much more – all because of that fateful night of 16 January 1994 when someone took his precious life away.

“Although we will always be missing a piece of our family and the hole in our hearts will never be filled, we would like nothing more than to see those responsible for his death brought to justice.”

Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin said: “We have not given up hope of securing justice for James’s family and providing them with the answers they so desperately need after such a long and painful wait.

“If you were involved in the incident, be aware that we are still looking for you.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call 101 quoting Operation Poldark or CAD1203/16Jan25 or the incident room on 0208 785 8267.