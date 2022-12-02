Jump to content

Album released to commemorate Queen’s life, reign and funeral

It features the songs Danny Boy, God Save The Queen, God Save The King and We’ll Meet Again by Dame Vera Lynn.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Friday 02 December 2022 16:47
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

An album featuring key musical moments from the Queen’s life, 70-year reign and funeral has been released by Decca Records.

The label previously released recordings from the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Disc one includes songs from the Queen’s wedding to Philip, her coronation in June 1953, her seven jubilees and national events.

On disc two, listeners will hear music from the Queen’s funeral and committal services in London in September as well as the services of reflection that were held that month in Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

The Commemorative Album features the songs Danny Boy, God Save The Queen, God Save The King and We’ll Meet Again by Dame Vera Lynn.

There are also two world premiere recordings – a new arrangement of Nimrod from Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations set to the words of Pie Jesu by British composer and arranger Iain Farrington, and the first recording of Sir James Macmillan’s Who Shall Separate Us? for eight-part choir commissioned for the state funeral of the Queen and performed here by VOCES8.

Artists like Welsh opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel and British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso also feature, as well as the London Symphony Orchestra and the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

The cover features a portrait of the Queen, painted in 1992 by the British artist Richard Stone.

The Commemorative Album from Decca Records is on sale now.

