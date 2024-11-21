Queen congratulates teenage winners of Commonwealth essay competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Queen congratulated “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” teenage essay prize winners by comparing them to the young author of Mary Poppins.

Camilla has been hosting the Commonwealth’s oldest writing competition for a decade and this year’s theme was “our common wealth”.

Four youngsters aged between 13 and 16 – from Malaysia, Singapore and Uganda – were presented with certificates by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The competition received a record-breaking 34,939 entries from 54 Commonwealth countries.

Camilla said the work by the winners and runners-up reminded her of a statement by the author of Mary Poppins: “A writer is, after all, only half his book. The other half is the reader.”

She said Pamela Travers was describing writing that “by some strange magic, makes the reader part of the story”, and added “This is definitely true of our wonderful finalists: thanks to your talents, your readers are taken on amazing journeys with you across the Commonwealth.”

Camilla added: “Now, if Mary Poppins were here, I wonder if she would be telling me to hurry up with a brisk ‘spit spot’ so that we can get on to the prize-giving. I will therefore end by saying that there is just one word to describe you all – but I might need some help from Gyles to get it right. You are utterly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

The Queen congratulated junior runner-up, 13-year-old Victor Austin Kiyaga from Uganda, on being the second pupil from his school to be placed in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

She asked Victor: “You were at the same school? I don’t believe it, that’s a small world isn’t it,” and added: “I thought it was so clever what you wrote – I can’t believe you were at the same school.”

Actor Richard Ayoade read an extract from Victor’s poem and introduced it by saying “when I grow up I hope to be as good a writer as you, but I doubt it, because this is tremendous”.

Victor is from Mukono and studies at Namilyango Junior Boys School. He writes for his school newspaper and was awarded a participation certificate in the 2023 awards.

The two overall winners were from Malaysia, with Erynn Liew, 13, taking home the junior prize.

Emma and Sex Education actor Tanya Reynolds read an extract of Erynn’s writing to the crowd.

Erynn, from Puchong, started writing and doodling in a travel journal at the age of four and has since shifted her focus to the supernatural and fantasy genres.

Camilla asked her how long she had been writing, and said: “Four? You just kept on going?”

She added: “Well it shows how good you are, it’s absolutely fantastic, you must have very good schools out there to help teach you. That’s brilliant.”

The senior winner was Evangeline Khoo, 15, from Kuala Lumpur, who, when not writing, plays the drums and has been involved in storytelling and choral singing competitions in Malay and English.

Camilla told Evangeline “you’ve got to keep writing, you’ve got such talent”, before saying to her father “you must be very proud”.

“Two winners from Malaysia – that’s brilliant, absolutely brilliant”, she added.

Toby Stephens, the actor and son of the late Dame Maggie Smith, read an extract from the work of Cristabelle Yeo, 16, from Singapore, who was senior runner-up.

After the awards were presented, the Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at the palace and the Queen told group members, some of whom are from New Zealand: “I’ll come and see you again, tell me where you are and I’ll come and see you.”