Burst water mains affects up to 2,000 homes in Glasgow

The burst water pipe has caused localised flooding.

Katharine Hay
Monday 20 December 2021 09:35
Up to 2,000 homes have been affected after a main water supply burst in the southside of Glasgow (Derrick Wright)
Up to 2,000 homes have been left without water after a mains supply burst in the south side of Glasgow.

An 18in trunk main burst in the early hours of Monday morning in Deanston Drive, causing interruption to water supplies in the Shawlands area.

The incident has also caused localised flooding around Tantallon Road.

Scottish Water warned customers in the area affected will experience discoloured water and lower than normal water pressure.

A spokesperson for the company said a team of engineers is on site to find the burst and begin restoring water supplies.

The spokesperson added: “We would encourage any customers who have experienced flooding and who need support to call us on 0800 077 8778.”

