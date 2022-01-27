Walker missing overnight in Cairngorms found safe
Justina Kolberg was traced in the Aviemore area on Thursday.
A walker missing overnight in the Cairngorms has been traced safe and well.
Justina Kolberg, from Edinburgh was last seen in Aviemore at about 8am on Wednesday and had not been in contact with anyone since about 2pm that day.
It was believed she planned to climb Ben Macdui.
Police said at midday on Thursday that she had been traced “safe and well” in the Aviemore area.
Mountain rescue teams and a helicopter had been involved in the search for her.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.