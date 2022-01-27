Walker missing overnight in Cairngorms found safe

Justina Kolberg was traced in the Aviemore area on Thursday.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 27 January 2022 12:06
Police said the missing woman has been found safe (PA)
(PA Archive)

A walker missing overnight in the Cairngorms has been traced safe and well.

Justina Kolberg, from Edinburgh was last seen in Aviemore at about 8am on Wednesday and had not been in contact with anyone since about 2pm that day.

It was believed she planned to climb Ben Macdui.

Police said at midday on Thursday that she had been traced “safe and well” in the Aviemore area.

Mountain rescue teams and a helicopter had been involved in the search for her.

