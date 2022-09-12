Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King and Queen Consort to take in Cardiff landmarks on trip to Wales

Charles and Camilla will travel to the country’s capital on Friday.

Bronwen Weatherby
Monday 12 September 2022 15:00
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Wales on Friday (Leon Neal/PA)
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Wales on Friday (Leon Neal/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle on their first trip to Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles and Camilla will travel to the Welsh capital on Friday, having already toured parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It will be the first time the new King has set foot on Welsh soil since ascending to the throne last week.

He has bestowed his former title, the Prince of Wales, on his son William, whose wife, Kate, is now the Princess of Wales.

The Queen receives flowers from children as she leaves Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff during her Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012 (David Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

The royal couple’s first stop will be at Llandaff Cathedral, where they will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, before taking part in a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of the Queen, which will be led by the Dean.

The Archbishop of Wales, Bishop of Bangor Andy John, will give the address and First Minister Mark Drakeford will give a reading.

After the service, Charles and Camilla will greet schoolchildren and members of the local community who have gathered to see them.

Presiding officer Elin Jones pays tribute to the Queen at a special sitting of the Senedd on Sunday (Matthew Horwood/The Welsh Parliament/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King and Queen Consort will then be presented with a Motion of Condolence inside the Senedd’s Siambr, its main debating chamber, in Cardiff Bay.

They will have a chance to read condolence messages from members, including the leaders of all the main political parties, who took part in a special session on Sunday when the Senedd was recalled.

The King is expected to then share a private audience with Mr Drakeford and the Senedd’s presiding officer, Elin Jones, at Cardiff Castle.

A 21-gun salute at Cardiff Castle to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

He and Camilla will then have a reception with guests from local organisations, charities and members of faith communities.

Wales will be the last country in the United Kingdom Charles will visit before the Queen’s state funeral on Monday (September 19).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in