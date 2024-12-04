King and Queen say farewell to Emir of Qatar as state visit ends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King and Queen have waved off the Emir of Qatar and his wife at the end of their two-day state visit to the UK.

Charles and Camilla stood on the steps of Buckingham Palace to watch Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Jawaher leave the grounds of the royal residence.

The foreign head of state and his spouse were hosted by the King and Queen during a lavish banquet on Tuesday night where Charles paid tribute to Qatar’s efforts in the Middle East.

The King praised Qatar’s “invaluable” efforts as a mediator in the Israel-Hamas war in a banquet speech in which he spoke touchingly of the bonds between the UK and the Gulf state.

He said: “In these most desperate of circumstances, Qatar’s continued toil, perseverance and diplomatic efforts are, quite simply, beyond compare.”

In his speech the Emir told Charles: “I would like to commend you, Your Majesty, for your steadfast commitment and unfailing leadership promoting inter-faith dialogue, peace efforts, and protection of the environment.

“Thank you, once again, for your incredible hospitality.”

Earlier the Emir returned to Sandhurst military academy, which he attended as a young man, to tour the military establishment and meet Qatari cadets.

Before saying goodbye the King introduced the Emir to his senior aides and the foreign head of state did the same.

Camilla, who revealed on Tuesday she had suffered a bout of pneumonia, looked relaxed and kissed Sheikha Jawaher on the cheek as they said goodbye.

The King and his wife watched as the Emir left for talks in Downing Street with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and patiently waited for his wife to leave in a separate vehicle.