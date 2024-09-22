What the papers say – September 22

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Sunday papers are led by further developments in the alleged misconduct by Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Sunday Times reports the Crown Prosecution Service twice failed to bring charges against the late billionaire, who has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct.

The Sunday People says the charity Cancer Research UK is reviewing whether it will continue taking funds from Mr Al Fayed’s estate.

Elsewhere, The Observer and Sunday Mirror both lead with the Prime Minister vowing not to go “down the road of austerity”.

The Mail on Sunday dubs Sir Keir “Sir Shameless” after he was pictured in a corporate box at a Tottenham Hotspur game.

The Sunday Express says the PM has been urged by allies to ditch chief-of-staff Sue Gray amid a row with the Cabinet Secretary.

The Sunday Telegraph carries comments from Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick, who says terror suspects “waltz in” on small boats.

The Sun on Sunday leads with former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Zara McDermott returning to the show as a ballroom guest following the exit of her dance partner Graziano Di Prima. In July, the Italian dancer revealed his departure from the BBC One dancing competition following reports about his treatment of reality star McDermott, whom he danced with in 2023.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a fifth of people would elect to save their pet over their mother-in-law if there was an alien invasion.