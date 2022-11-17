Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall remembers writer Nick Fisher after body discovered

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has remembered Bafta-award winning writer Nick Fisher, describing him as “the best person to spend time with”, after police discovered a body in Dorchester following a missing persons investigation.

The 63-year-old scriptwriter and author, whose TV credits include EastEnders, Casualty, Hustle and The Giblet Boys – for which he won a Bafta in 2006 – was last seen in Hooke, Dorset, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police on Thursday morning found a body in Dorchester believed to be that of Fisher, although formal identification is yet to take place.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been notified. Fisher’s family have also been informed.

Dorset Police said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nick at this extremely difficult time.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted with the searches, as well as the public for their help in providing information.”

Celebrity chef Fearnley-Whittingstall previously appealed for help in finding his “very dearest friend”.

He later tweeted: “I am so very sad to say that our dearest friend Nick Fisher has passed away.

“He was always full of insight and compassion, which is what made him such a great writer and broadcaster, as well as a brilliant friend.

“His lovely family and his many friends are missing him terribly. Nick was the best person to spend time with, especially on a boat.

“We talked about fishing endlessly, but we also talked about life, a subject on which Nick was an expert because he had lived so much of it.

“I can’t believe it’s over, but many wonderful memories live on.”

Fisher appeared alongside Fearnley-Whittingstall on his Channel 4 series Escape to River Cottage and its spin-off, River Cottage Gone Fishing.

He is also a writer of crime fiction and non-fiction covering fishing and masculinity.