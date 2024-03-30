Man arrested on suspicion of terror offence at pro-Palestinian protest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism-related offence at a pro-Palestinian protest in central London.

Westminster Police said officers made the arrest on the Strand on Saturday afternoon in relation to inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

The man has been taken to a police station in central London and remains in custody.

The march, part organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is part of a national demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters gathered at Russell Square before marching through the city to Trafalgar Square.