Man arrested on suspicion of terror offence at pro-Palestinian protest
Westminster Police said officers made the arrest on the Strand on Saturday afternoon in relation to inviting support from a proscribed organisation.
Westminster Police said officers made the arrest on the Strand on Saturday afternoon in relation to inviting support for a proscribed organisation.
The man has been taken to a police station in central London and remains in custody.
The march, part organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is part of a national demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Protesters gathered at Russell Square before marching through the city to Trafalgar Square.