What the papers say – November 19
Many of the front pages focus on the World Cup
Saturday’s front pages focus on the lead up to the World Cup and reports that the Chancellor has been told to “come clean” on the economic argument for the decision not to scrap non-dom status in the UK.
The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report FIFA have confirmed beer will be not be sold at stadiums during the World Cup after a U-turn on the eve of the tournament – sparking fury from fans who have forked out thousands to attend games.
Also covering the imminent event, The Guardian says guards at the World Cup park are being paid just 35p an hour.
While the Daily Star find a different World Cup angle.
The Daily Telegraph focuses on comments by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on women’s safety.
The i focuses on a warning of higher taxes over the Prime Minister’s migration policies.
The Independent leads on the implications of Thursday’s autumn statement.
And The Times splashes on its interview with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
