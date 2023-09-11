Channel crossings top 23,000 for year so far

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel last week, figures show.

Crossings continued on Monday, marking the tenth consecutive day of arrivals amid a spell of warm weather.

Some 2,017 people were recorded making the journey between Monday September 4 and Sunday September 10, according to PA news agency analysis of Home Office data.

On Saturday, 425 people crossed in seven boats, suggesting an average of around 61 people per vessel.

The average rose to around 65 on Sunday, when 389 people were detected in six boats.

The latest crossings take the provisional total for the year so far to 23,103.

This is still lower than this time last year, when around 27,000 had already been recorded.