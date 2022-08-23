Channel migrant crossings reach record high for single day
A total of 1,295 people made the crossing on Monday.
A record 1,295 migrants arrived in the UK on Monday after crossing the Channel, according to Government figures.
It is the highest daily total since current records began in 2018.
Some 27 boats made the journey, the provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data said, which suggests an average of around 48 people per boat.
The previous highest daily number was 1,185, on November 11 2021.
Babies and several other young children, including some wrapped in blankets and wearing woollen hats, were among those seen being brought ashore in Dover on Monday.
Life vests were pictured lying in piles on the Kent dockside after dinghies and other vessels were intercepted in the Channel.
The crossings came after a three-day hiatus between Friday and Sunday when no arrivals were recorded.
More than 22,600 people have arrived in the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies so far in 2022, according to the figures.
At the equivalent point in 2021, the cumulative total was just under 12,500.
Overall, 28,526 people made the crossing last year.
