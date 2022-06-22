PM and Charles to hold talks in Rwanda amid criticism of asylum removal policy

It will be the first time they have spoken since the service for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sam Blewett
Wednesday 22 June 2022 19:45
Boris Johnson greets the Prince of Wales (PA)
Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales will meet for talks over tea in Rwanda after the heir to the throne’s reported criticism of the policy of sending asylum seekers to the country on a one-way ticket.

The Prime Minister will join Charles on Thursday in the East African country’s capital Kigali, where they are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

The meeting between Mr Johnson and the prince will be the first time they have spoken since the service for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They are due to meet, obviously they will encounter each other during the summit but they are due to have a bilateral discussion as well

Prime Minister’s official spokesman

Subsequently it was reported that Charles has described the policy of sending asylum seekers who arrive in the UK after unauthorised journeys as “appalling” in private remarks.

It was understood that Mr Johnson will visit Charles for a cup of tea on Friday morning, but that the Prime Minister is not eager to raise the asylum policy.

“They are due to meet, obviously they will encounter each other during the summit but they are due to have a bilateral discussion as well,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

The first flight removing people to Rwanda was due to take off last week, but was grounded by successful legal challenges ahead of a full hearing on the scheme’s legality in UK courts.

The Prince of Wales is already in Rwanda (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The policy is one element of a £120 million economic deal with Kigali, but has been widely criticised in part because of concerns about Rwanda’s human rights record.

Charles is representing the Queen as head of the Commonwealth at the summit, which is typically held every two years but was postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

