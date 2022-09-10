Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Town criers and musical bands will accompany proclamations across the UK

The tradition of the proclamation dates back hundreds of years.

Josh Payne
Saturday 10 September 2022 13:24
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Stephane de Sakutin/PA)
The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Stephane de Sakutin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Town criers and musical bands are set to accompany proclamations across the UK announcing that the Queen has died and the King has acceded the throne.

The tradition of the proclamation, dating back hundreds of years, sees official announcements made in towns and cities across the country.

On Sunday, at noon, it will be read aloud at Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle and Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, following on from Saturday’s proclamation at St James’s Palace and the Royal Exchange in London.

Footage on social media showed areas such as Arundel in west Sussex already made the proclamation using a town crier with a bell.

The Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange in the City of London (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Elsewhere, Southend-on-Sea officials said they expected crowds to gather in the city as the Southend Band will offer musical support.

Lord mayors and high sheriffs in places such as Birmingham, Staffordshire and Leicester will be tasked with the job of reading the proclamation.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Michael Kapur OBE, said: “We are all grieving the Queen and the next few days will be a period of collective mourning.

“The reading of the proclamation is a significant moment following the Queen’s death and I am expecting large numbers of people to want to witness this piece of history.”

Southend-on-Sea City Council said flags will be at full-mast from 11am on Saturday to mark the proclamation and will return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday.

Roads are set to be closed at some proclamations, including in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and around the central library in Manchester on Sunday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in