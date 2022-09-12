Jump to content
King welcomed to Scotland in Ceremony of the Keys at Palace of Holyroodhouse

The monarch inspected the guard of honour before joining the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Rebecca McCurdy
Monday 12 September 2022 16:25
King Charles III inspects the guard of honour at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

In his first official engagement as King of Scotland, Charles III arrived at his official residence for an ancient ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The monarch was in Edinburgh for the historic Ceremony of the Keys.

Upon his arrival, the King inspected the Guard of Honour and was welcomed to Edinburgh by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, where he was symbolically handed the keys to the city.

The Queen Consort accompanied the monarch at the ceremony.

Tradition dictates that the monarch returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to the city’s elected officials.

The Queen had been lying in rest in the Palace’s throne room following her death on Thursday.

(l to r) King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York join the procession of the Queen’s coffin (Derek Ironside/PA)
(PA Wire)

The ceremony was last held in June as the Queen arrived in Edinburgh to open a week of traditional events for the royals in Scotland.

The trip followed the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Elizabeth II.

Following the ceremony, Charles joined the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral.

The King was joined by his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward as the Queen’s coffin travelled up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral.

The streets were lined with thousands of well-wishers paying their respects.

Members of the royal family then accompanied the King at a special service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen’s life.

