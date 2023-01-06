What the papers say – January 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Friday papers are dominated by revelations from leaked excerpts of the Duke of Sussex’s yet-to-be released book, Spare.

The Times and i call the claims in the book the “most devastating royal revelations for more than a generation”.

The Independent and Daily Star lead with Harry alleging he was assaulted by his brother, the Prince of Wales, during a row over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

The Sun says Harry confessed to “snorting cocaine several times”.

The Telegraph leads with a revelation that Harry and William “begged” King Charles not to marry the now-Queen Consort, Camilla.

“Oh Spare Us!” is the headline on the Daily Mail, while the Daily Express says Harry “sold his soul”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror laments the effect the revelations will have on the relationship between Harry and William.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian lead with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new anti-strike legislation.