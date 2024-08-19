King pats Shetland pony mascot as a guard of honour marks his Balmoral arrival
The traditional ceremony is held when the monarch takes up summer residence at Balmoral Castle.
The King made friends with a Shetland pony at a ceremony marking his official arrival at Balmoral.
The mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, was part of the guard of honour welcoming Charles as takes up residence at the castle during his summer break.
Charles patted the pony as he inspected the troops.
The ceremony was held outside the gates of Balmoral Castle on Monday, with a guard of honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the command of Major Neil Cargill.
The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and The Pipes and Drums of the Royal Corps of Signals performed traditional tunes including Highland Cathedral and The Rose of Kelvingrove.
The King spoke to some in the crowd of about 50 who gathered to watch the ceremony.