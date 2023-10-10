Inquests open into deaths of parents allegedly murdered by daughter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 75-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her daughter died of stab wounds to the chest, an inquest heard, with her husband’s cause of death pending further investigations.

Virginia McCullough, 35, is accused of the murders of her parents John and Lois McCullough in Chelmsford, Essex.

Inquests into their deaths were opened and adjourned in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Essex area coroner Michelle Brown said Lois McCullough, 75, died on September 15 at an address in Chelmsford and her provisional cause of death was “stab wounds to the chest”.

She said “human remains believed to be” 74-year-old John McCullough were found at the same location on September 16.

His provisional cause of death was “pending further investigation”, Ms Brown said.

The coroner said police had attended the address on September 15 after concerns were raised for the couple’s welfare.

She said human remains were discovered following a police investigation.

Ms Brown suspended both inquests “pending the outcome of the police investigation”.

Virginia McCullough, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex, is accused of murdering her parents in Chelmsford between August 2018 and September this year.

She has not been asked to enter pleas.

McCullough appeared before Basildon Crown Court last month and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing set for December 1 at Chelmsford Crown Court.