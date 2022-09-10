Family of Chris Kaba demand Met police officer be ‘immediately suspended’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of Chris Kaba have called for the Met police officer involved in his shooting to be “immediately suspended”.

Chris Kaba, 24, was shot in Streatham Hill on Monday following a pursuit that saw the Audi he was driving hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street.

He was unarmed and died after a single shot was fired by a Met Police officer from the specialist firearms command while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident in Streatham Hill, but the family said they were “shocked” the decision to do so was only made on Friday.

Scotland Yard said it was cooperating with the murder probe and the officer under investigation had been removed from operational duties.

In a statement issued on their behalf, Daniel Machover, head of civil litigation at solicitors Hickman & Rose, said: “On being notified of the death of Chris Kaba, the IOPC should have immediately opened a homicide and disciplinary investigation. The family was shocked to learn on Wednesday, 7 September, that the IOPC had still not done so and demanded a change of heart without delay.

“The family, therefore, welcome the IOPC’s decisions on Friday, 9 September, to open homicide and disciplinary investigations against that firearms officer, however belatedly.

“The family now await the outcome of that investigation but seek a charging decision in this case in weeks or a few months, not years. Public confidence in the police and our justice system requires the IOPC and CPS to find a way to make decisions in this case on a timescale that delivers justice to all concerned. Avoidable delay is unacceptable.

“In the meantime, the family demand that the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis immediately suspend the firearms officer, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

On Saturday Morning Amanda Pearson, assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said in response to the IOPC’s investigation said: “The officer is not currently on operational duties due to the formal post-incident process. A senior officer will now carefully consider their work status going forward.”

More to follow...