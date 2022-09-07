Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police has expressed its condolences to the loved ones of a rapper who was shot dead by armed officers, saying the force understands that “the family and community want answers”.

Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died after a police chase that ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night.

His Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens before one round was fired from a police weapon.

Metropolitan Police commander Alexis Boon said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.”

The force acknowledged that “this incident is extremely concerning” and said that the Met was co-operating fully with an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Metropolitan Police said they recognised that the ‘family and community want answers about what happened’ (PA)

“I also recognise that the family and community want answers about what happened. I know the IOPC investigators are working hard to establish the facts but also need some time and space to be able to progress their inquiries,” Commander Boon added.

The shooting is being investigated by the IOPC, as is standard in deaths following police contact.

Floral tributes at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot by armed officers (PA)

Jefferson Bosela, 27, who was Mr Kaba’s cousin, said: “He was a good person, a good, happy guy. He didn’t deserve that. No-one deserves that.

“Nobody deserves to be shot by the police, whether they are a good person or a bad person.”

He claimed that the police had given the family “no context” as to why Mr Kaba was shot dead. “They can’t tell us why they shot him. We want to know what happened. How come an unarmed black man has been shot in London?”, he said.

The police said that officers had been pursuing a “suspect vehicle” that stopped after “tactical contact”.

Chris Kaba died after a police chase that ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night (PA)

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, Kimberly Alleyne, 49, whose daughter Karimah Waite was engaged to Mr Kaba, said of him: “He was so loved. He was so funny. He was super kind. Crazy. He was always happy. He’d do anything for you.

“He was a fiance, he was due to get married in five months’ time. He’s got a baby on the way that he’s never going to see.

“It’s horrible and so shocking and so sad.”

The pastor at a church which Mr Kaba attended as a child said that there are discussions in the community about organising a vigil for him.

Reverend Siaa-Liane Mathurin, of New Park Road Baptist Church, said: “Chris came to the church when he was little. He was from round here, he lived just over the road.

“The community are scared. I’ve had young people come to me asking ‘why did they shoot him?’

“There are families who didn’t send their kids to school today.

“I’m speaking to community leaders about organising a demonstration or a vigil.”

Some paying tribute at the scene said Mr Kaba was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch 67.