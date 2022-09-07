Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool shooting: Four arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder bailed

Olivia’s mother urged those responsible for her daughter’s murder to ‘own up’

Holly Bancroft
Wednesday 07 September 2022 10:21
Police share footage of Olivia Pratt-Korbel with her father at Christmas Market

Four men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have all been bailed, police have said.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Sunday but he has now been bailed by Merseyside Police. A 34-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, who were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have also been bailed.

The news comes after Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, made a plea for those responsible for her daughter’s murder to come forward.

Recommended

“You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up,” the 46-year-old, who was shot in the wrist in the attack, said.

Olivia was killed when a gunman chased another man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on 22 August. The young girl was shot in the chest by the attacker. Neither of the men who entered the home had any links to the family, it has been reported.

The father of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in Liverpool, has said the family has been ‘deprived of a real light in our lives’

(PA)

Ms Korbel said in a video appeal: “Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it. If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets.

“No one, no one at all should have to go through this.”

Police have previously arrested two other men in connection with the death. They too have been released on bail. One of the men, aged 36, was recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel emotionally appeals to killer to ‘own up’

Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, paid tribute to his daughter, saying she was a “real bright spark who loved to laugh”.

He urged anyone with information about her death to come forward. “Words can’t express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us.

“Those responsible need to know what they have done.”

He said his daughter was a “proper wind-up merchant and loved to wind her nieces up, particularly those who were older than her.

“And when they didn’t like it, she’d just laugh and say ‘don’t forget I’m your aunty’.”

Nine-year-old Olivia ‘loved to laugh’, her father said

(PA)

“Olivia’s death cannot be in vain,” he added, “and we want people to feel safe and be safe. That can only happen if we call come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in