Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother calls for killer to ‘own up’ in emotional appeal

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, a nine-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Liverpool last month, has called for the killer to “own up” in an emotional appeal.

In a video recorded by Merseyside Police, Cheryl Korbel addressed the gunman who shot her child in the chest, saying: “you know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.”

“Everyone she met, they all fell in love with her ... she may well have only been nine, but she packed a lot in in nine years,” she said.

Cheryl Korbel was also injured in the shooting.

Sign up to our newsletters.