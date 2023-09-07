Ex-Tory whip Chris Pincher quitting as an MP after losing groping appeal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Tory whip Chris Pincher has said he is resigning as an MP after losing his appeal against a suspension for drunkenly groping two men, paving the way for another by-election for Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.

Mr Pincher said he did not want to put any “further uncertainty” on his constituents in Tamworth, in the West Midlands, and has “made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, he said: “I have said already that I will not stand at the next general election.

“However, following the Independent Expert Panel’s decision I wanted to talk to my office team and family.

“I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons.

“Tamworth is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to represent its people.

“I shall make no further comment at this time.”