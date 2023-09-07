Daniel Khalife – live: Nationwide hunt for terror suspect who escaped Wandsworth prison as airports on alert
Huge manhunt launched after former British soldier ‘escaped in chef’s uniform’
Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth
A major manhunt is underway for a suspected terrorist who has escaped from a London prison.
Daniel Abed Khalife, a serving British Army soldier, is thought to have used straps to cling on to a food delivery van while wearing a chef’s uniform.
He was reported to the Metropolitan Police this morning after he was reported missing from HMP Wandsworth, where he was being held.
It is believed that he escaped from the Category B prison at 7.50am.
The 21-year-old is being held in prison while awaiting trial for terror charges and Official Secrets Act offences. This includes placing cannisters with wires on a desk at an RAF base in an apparent bomb hoax.
An alert has been sent to all UK ports and airports amid reports of long queues at border control.
Khalife has connections to Kingston and police believe he is “most likely” in London, although he may have travelled further afield.
Rishi Sunak needs to ‘get a grip on justice’ - Shabana Mahmood
Rishi Sunak needs to “get a grip” on the criminal justice system, Labour’s new shadow justice secretary has said.
Shabana Mahmood told broadcasters on Wednesday: “I think the government has very serious questions to answer.
“We know that the criminal justice system after 13 years of Tory government is in a state of disrepair. We know that there are huge problems with prisons and prison places in particular.
“And as we’ve seen, there is now a terror suspect on the loose having escaped from Wandsworth Prison. So big questions for the government to answer. Frankly Rishi Sunak needs to get a grip.”
She added: “We now have a zombie government who are unable to run vast swathes of the public realm, whether that’s our schools or our criminal justice system.”
Labour demand government ‘urgently’ explain Wandsworth escape
Labour demanded that the government “urgently” explains how terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife managed to escape HMP Wandsworth.
Newly-appointed shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The Conservatives need to urgently explain how they can’t do the basic job of keeping potentially dangerous criminals locked up.
“It’s right that the police are given space to recapture this suspect. But Rishi Sunak needs to ensure there is no wider risk because his zombie government lacks grip on the criminal justice system.”
Prison escapes a rare event in recent years
There have been only five prison escapes since 2017, Home Office data has said, and fewer than 20 since 2010.
A 1994 incident involving IRA prisoners breaking out of Whitemoor prison was the last incident to involve terroism inmates.
Wandsworth Prison, from which Khalife escaped, was put on lockdown in the hours after the event but those restrictions have now been lifted.
An escape was previously reported from Wandsworth in 2019.
Who is Daniel Abed Khalife? Inmate facing terror charges who escaped prison ‘clinging to food truck’
A former soldier turned terror suspect, Daniel Abed Khalife is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt after outwitting the guards at a London prison.
He is believed to have escaped in a chef’s outfit by using straps to cling on to a food delivery van, with his current location unknown.
With airports and ports installing additional security measures and holidaymakers reporting delays at border control, his escape has posed serious questions about the suitability of his incarceration at a Category B prison.
Report:
Who is Daniel Abed Khalife? Inmate who escaped prison ‘clinging to food truck’
He had been due to face trial for terror offences and for allegedly planting a fake bomb at a military base
Knock-on effect of Daniel Abed Khalife’s escape
The escape of Daniel Abed Khalife from Wandsworth prison had a knock-on effect of disrupting court hearings for other defendants on remand at the south London site.
Yesterday murder-accused Earl Morin-Britton, 36, from Sutton, south London, missed his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison due to the lockdown.
A prison officer told Judge Alexia Durran that there was “an operational emergency and no movement across the establishment”.
Meanwhile passengers at Manchester Airport have been facing delays of about 30 minutes at security as extra passport checks are carried out, the PA news agency understands.
Delays have been reported at the Port of Dover and Gatwick has also confirmed additional security measures are in place.
Justice secretary speaks with prison governor
Justice secretary Alex Chalk has held an urgent call with the prison governor and senior staff in the prison service to seek assurances about what is being done to ensure the jail is secure.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are working with the Metropolitan Police to recapture this prisoner and are urgently investigating how he escaped.”
MPCTC requests public to come forward with information on Khalife
Head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, Commander Dominic Murphy, said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent inquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.
“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 immediately.
“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”
What are the accusations against Khalife
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information that could be useful for a terrorist on 2 August 2021, and breaching the Official Secrets Act by gathering information that could be useful to an enemy between 1 May 2019 and 6 January 2022.
The ex-serviceman, formerly of Beacon Barracks, Beaconside, Stafford, is also accused of a criminal offence relating to the alleged bomb hoax.
It is claimed that he placed “three cannisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” with the intention of inducing in another a belief this was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.
A trial date has been set for 13 November at Woolwich Crown Court.
Terror-accused ex-soldier escapes from prison
A former soldier accused of terrorism has escaped jail from a prison kitchen by clinging on to a delivery van.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday shortly before 8am, where he was being held awaiting trial for planting a fake bomb and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.
He has denied the three charges against him.
Mr Khalife’s escape sparked a major police hunt with ports and airports placed on alert and some passengers facing delays as extra checks were carried out.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel-toe-cap boots, the Metropolitan Police said, and is slim and 6ft 2in, with short brown hair.
He made his escape, details of which were first reported in The Sun, while working in the kitchen at the category B prison.
The jail was put on lockdown after he fled.
Wandsworth Prison was ‘chronically understaffed'
The Labour MP for Tooting in south London, which includes Wandsworth Prison, told the BBC that the jail is “chronically understaffed”.
Rosena Allin-Khan’s team said she secured data from the government at the beginning of this year which showed that on one day last December around a third of the shifts that needed covering by prison officers during the day were unfilled.
This was after staff were offered overtime to work extra shifts.