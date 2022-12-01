What the papers say – December 1
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie adorns many of the front pages following her death aged 79.
The nation’s papers are led by a royal racism row and concerns over a Government U-turn on Covid jabs.
The Times, Daily Mail and Metro report the godmother of the Prince of Wales has resigned from her role in the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly questioned a prominent black British-born domestic abuse charity boss about where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception.
The Daily Express and Daily Mirror say William has condemned Lady Susan Hussey’s actions, telling reporters in the US ahead of the Waleses’ three-day trip to Boston: “Racism has no place in our society.”
Elsewhere, the i reports scientists have warned the UK is not ready for an outbreak of a major Covid variant after the Government failed to “capitalise on success in (the) pandemic”.
The Independent reports the Home Office ignored warnings over a diphtheria outbreak at the Manston asylum processing centre weeks before a man held at the facility died.
The Daily Telegraph says widespread industrial action is set to disrupt millions of Britons “every day until Christmas”.
More than 70% of England’s water firms belong to businesses lodged in foreign tax havens, according to The Guardian.
And the Daily Star says England’s World Cup win ration in matches shown on ITV is only 13%, with fans urging the broadcaster to allow the upcoming game against Senegal to be shown on the BBC.
