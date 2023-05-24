Jump to content

Watch live: Bank of England and Cop27 heads speak at climate summit

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 24 May 2023 09:09
Watch live as the City of London hosts a climate summit on delivering net zero on Wednesday, 24 May.

Today's speakers will include Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey and Egyptian foreign minister, Cop27 President Sameh Shoukry

The event will also include a panel discussion on "channelling green finance to emerging markets for a just transition" and a fireside chat on "policy mechanisms to mobilise finance."

The City of London Corporation says it has adopted a "radical" climate action strategy which breaks new ground and sets out how the government agency will "achieve net zero, build climate resilience and champion sustainable growth" over the next 20 years.

It has pledged to invest £68m over the next six years in pursuit of these goals.

